Delhi HC seeks govt. response on plea over death of undertrial

July 25, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government and the Tihar jail administration to respond to a plea alleging negligence by jail officials in providing proper medical treatment to an undertrial prisoner leading to his death.

Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on the petition filed by the deceased’s mother, Sunita, and posted the case for further hearing on December 18.

Sunita, 68, claimed that her 32-year-old son Deepak Kumar Yadav, arrested in 2010 in a murder case, suffered from gastrointestinal issues during his stay in Tihar jail in March 2018 due to the prison’s “unhygienic” conditions.

The petitioner alleged that her son repeatedly complained of severe pain in the lower abdomen but was not given proper medical treatment by the prison medical staff. The plea alleged that he was administered painkillers without proper diagnosis. She also sought a compensation of ₹20 lakh.