Delhi HC seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in money laundering case

December 21, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for a response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Ms. Fernandez, in her petition, has also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the case and related proceedings pending before a trial court here.

The actor is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Prima facie case made out: ED

The ED’s counsel opposed the petition saying a special court here has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and taken a view that a prima facie case is made out to proceed with.

The counsel said the actor has not refuted the allegations that she received gifts worth ₹7.12 crore from Mr. Chandrasekhar and gifts worth ₹1.12 crore were delivered to her sister in Sri Lanka.

There are allegations of receiving proceeds of crime and retaining them, and these are sufficient to attract money laundering proceedings, the counsel added.

In her plea, Ms. Fernandez said: “There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence, she cannot be prosecuted for the offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act”.

‘Not aware of Chandrasekhar’s offences’

The actor said she had no knowledge whatsoever of the predicate offence committed by Mr. Chandrasekhar and his associates.

“The ED has given a clean chit to [actor] Nora Fatehi despite it being an admitted fact on record that her family member received a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrasekhar on her instructions. It is of importance to note that the fact of Nora Fatehi receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been presented to ED under the head ‘dissipation of proceeds of crime’,” her plea submitted.

“… Artists like Nora Fatehi whose family member received a BMW car, and other artists like Nikita Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna and Sophia Singh who physically visited the Tihar jail premises have not been arraigned as an accused. This reflects malafide investigation against the present petitioner,” it submitted.

Ms. Fernandez has appeared before the ED for questioning in the money laundering investigation against Mr. Chandrasekhar and others.

The Delhi police had earlier registered an FIR against Mr. Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

