Delhi HC seeks ED response on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

Published - May 29, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court here on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain seeking default bail in a money laundering case, citing “delay” in the completion of the probe.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Mr. Jain from Tihar Jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Mr. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

He has challenged a trial court’s May 15 order by which he was denied default bail in the case.

Mr. Jain has contended that the ED failed to complete the investigation in all respects within the statutory period and an incomplete charge sheet was filed to deprive him of his right to default bail under the provisions of Section 167(2) of the CrPC.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain on May 30, 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

