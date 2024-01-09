GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC seeks ED response on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

January 09, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea filed by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 29. Mr. Singh, arrested by the ED in October last year, has challenged a trial court’s December 22 order dismissing his bail plea.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Mr. Singh, submitted that the Rajya Sabha member has been in custody for the past three months and that no role has been attributed to him in the alleged scam.

The ED has alleged that Mr. Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

The trial court had observed that Mr. Singh was shown to have been “directly or indirectly involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offence”.

Mr. Singh was the third senior party leader to be arrested in the case after former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / state politics

