Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on unified system of checking genuineness of court orders

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Union government’s stand on developing a unified system where individuals could verify if they are being investigated by State agencies.

The court’s query came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the “rapidly multiplying” menace of cybercrimes where the criminals are audaciously impersonating government authorities and police officers.

“By assuming false identities, they are not only exploiting the trust placed in these institutions but also eroding public confidence in the criminal justice system... This not only undermines the credibility of the system but also poses a direct threat to the safety and well-being of innocent citizens,” the court said.

It asked the counsel for the Centre to take instructions from the authorities concerned on having a unified system of checking the genuineness of orders passed by authorities.

The PIL filed by lawyers Akshay and Urvashi Bhatia argued that perpetrators of cyber scams are employing sophisticated tactics to mock and exploit the entire system.

“Their modus operandi involves malevolent actors who are now brazenly forging and fabricating fake court orders and arrest warrants purportedly issued by the esteemed Supreme Court of India in order to successfully extort ‘settlement money’ from innocent unsuspecting citizen,” the plea said.

Advocate Bhatia said in November last year, her father was contacted over phone by someone claiming to be an official of ‘TRAI’ stating how his personal information has been compromised and misused by some syndicate.

She said her father was told by the scamsters to cooperate in the investigation and the corresponding interrogation which will be undertaken online purportedly by an inspector of Mumbai police as well as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.

The advocate said the scamsters tried to extort money from her father by showing him various forged documents like first information reports (FIRs), remand papers and even an order by the Supreme Court claiming that the Aadhar card details of her father have been misused by accused persons for obtaining SIM cards and now that particular number is being used in illegal activities.

“Cybercrime is a genuine problem today. Everyone is getting troubled. This is something unique happening now. We don’t know what the authorities can do about this. Only awareness can work. Awareness is needed,” the court said.

The petitioners further submitted that authorities must run awareness campaigns on the issue and the procedure of reporting cybercrime complaints must be made simpler.

The court, however, said the pleading mentioned in the plea were different from what was being sought in oral submissions and asked the petitioners to amend their plea.

It listed the matter for further hearing on January 30 and asked the Delhi government standing counsel, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and lawyer Arun Panwar, appearing for Delhi Police, to take instructionson having a simple digital facility for people to lodge cybercrime complaints via emails.

Mr. Tripathi submitted that a centralised number 1089 is already there and people can lodge complaints on it.

