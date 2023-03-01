HamberMenu
Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea by American journalist against blacklisting

March 01, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on the alleged “blacklisting” of an American journalist, Angad Singh, who was earlier denied entry into the country despite being an OCI card holder. Mr. Singh told the court that he found out about being “blacklisted” only after the Centre filed its response to his plea. In his petition, Mr. Singh has challenged the refusal to grant him entry into India as illegal and violative of his constitutional rights. Last month, the Centre told the court that the petitioner, deported from Delhi to New York in August last year, had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary.

