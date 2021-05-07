Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt. stand on plea to vaccinate students appearing for Board exams

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to vaccinate all class 10 and 12 students who would be appearing for board exams in the 2020-21 session.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the ministries of Health and Education and the Delhi government to respond to the plea by three lawyers.

Additionally, the high court asked whether the COVID-19 vaccines being used now can be administered to those below 18 years of age.

Both the Delhi government and central government's standing counsel informed the high court that the class 10 Board exams have been cancelled and that of class 12 have been postponed.

The high court was hearing a plea by advocates Jyoti Aggarwal, Sanjivani Aggarwal and Pradeep Shekhawat. The plea said that as per news reports the new strain of COVID-19 was affecting youngsters the most and hence, the students appearing for the exams need to be vaccinated on an urgent basis if the examinations cannot be held online.