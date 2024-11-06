Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on plea to preserve CCTV footage in coaching centre deaths

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to preserve the CCTV footage and satellite images collected in connection with the probe into the drowning of three Civil Services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in July.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the father of one of the aspirants who died in the incident in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Petitioner J. Dalvin Suresh, father of Nevin Dalvin, sought a direction to the CBI to secure, preserve, and supply the CCTV footage of all the cameras installed in and near the Rau’s IAS Study Circle, where the incident took place.

The plea has also sought to secure and preserve the relevant satellite images, video clips and Google images of the site.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the probe agency’s counsel that they had already preserved the CCTV footage of the relevant place.

Three Civil Service aspirants — Shreya Yadav, 25, of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala — died after the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle got flooded with rainwater on July 27 evening.

The High Court transferred the probe into the incident from the Delhi police to the CBI on August 2. On September 13, the court granted interim bail to the four co-owners of the building’s basement.