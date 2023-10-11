Delhi HC seeks action taken report on filming of girls at IIT-D washroom

October 11, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has ordered the police to file a status report within two weeks mentioning the action taken by them in the case involving allegations that some girl students were secretly filmed while changing costumes for a fashion show in an IIT Delhi washroom.

The incident had allegedly taken place on October 6. The police had arrested a 20-year-old contractual sweeper in the case. The accused was produced before a court on Saturday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Taking a suo motu congnisance of the incident, the Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said it brings to the fore the “lapses in security measures employed for annual college festivals organised by universities across the State, resulting in injuries, violations and trauma for students attending such festivals”.

“Given the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, we are of the opinion that immediate action is required,” the Bench added.

The High Court ordered that the investigating officer (IO) exercise utmost discretion during the probe and ensure anonymity of the women involved.

“Prompt steps shall be taken to prevent dissemination of photographs clicked/videos recorded by the accused. In the event such media is circulated on any of the social media platforms, the concerned deputy commissioner of police as well as the IO are directed to undertake immediate steps for their takedown, in accordance with law,” the High Court ordered.

The court also ordered IIT Delhi, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Delhi University to submit a report indicating their existing policy on security measures during college festivals held on their premises.

The court highlighted that that according to a news report, the individual who was allegedly filming the girl students was part of IIT Delhi’s housekeeping staff.

“This episode has left the victims distraught and has understandably raised concerns regarding the misuse of videos, including their circulation on various social media platforms,” the court said.

The High Court reminded that it had earlier also dealt with an incident of alleged sexual harassment of girl students during a cultural festival at Gargi College of Delhi University in February 2020.

It said such incidents highlight serious lapses in the implementation of security measures at college festivals. The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 10.

