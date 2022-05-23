Delhi HC seeks AAP govt.’s response on vacancies of teachers in schools

Petition highlights 45,503 posts currently lying vacant

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city government to disclose the current state of existing vacancies and deficiencies in infrastructure in its schools after a public interest petition highlighted that 45,503 posts of teachers are currently lying vacant.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta also directed the Delhi government to give details of the steps taken by it to address the issue and the timeline within which the same would be filled.

The High Court’s direction came on a petition by social activist Salek Chand Jain who stated that as per Right to Information (RTI) replies, “At least 45,503 posts of teachers are lying vacant in 1,027 Delhi government-run schools”.

Education quality

Mr. Jain, in his petition filed through advocate J.K. Gupta, also stated that due to the lack of education faculty, the students in the government schools cannot get quality education nor do science experiments.

“The city government has been boasting that the education model of Delhi is one of the best and that it also has state-of-the-art infrastructure. But when there is a great scarcity of teaching staff, how will the children get the good education,” the plea said.

“Several government schools are not well-equipped with computer labs, science labs etc. which also minimises the opportunity for the students to be technically advanced,” Mr. Jain said.

Mr. Jain, additionally, said that “most of the schools have not been equipped with CCTV cameras and the guards are also not present at the school main gate, due to which unwanted and anti-social elements may enter the school and cause nuisance”.

‘Playing with lives’

The plea contended that the Delhi government was playing with the lives and future of the lower-middle class and poor students who constitute a bulk of the student strength in government schools here.

“It is a great mockery that on the one side, there is a huge shortage of the teaching staff and on the other hand, the Delhi government has been putting the education model in the United Nation,” the plea said.

The High Court would hear the case again on November 9.