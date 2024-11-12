Delhi HC says murder trial to continue against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riots case

The Delhi High Court on Monday made it clear that the murder trial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler would continue.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Tytler seeking a stay on the trial proceedings taking place against him in a Delhi court. The court will continue with the hearing on November 29.

“It is made clear the trial will continue. Same will be subject to the outcome of the present proceedings,” the court ordered.

Mr. Tytler’s counsel submitted that the case was listed for recording of the evidence of a prosecution witness before the trial court on November 12 and the trial court be asked to not proceed till the High Court decided his plea against the framing of charges order.

Mr. Tytler’s plea challenging the framing of murder and other charges against him is listed on November 29, but he moved court with the plea to stay the trial.

Tytler’s plea

“The criminal revision petition raised substantial questions on the motivation of the prosecution and the CBI investigation. Therefore, an order/direction from this court is expedient in the interest of justice,” his plea read.

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing the victims, opposed the plea arguing the witness was old and suffered from various ailments and being subjected to multiple court appearances.

Mr. Tytler has claimed being a victim of a “witch-hunt” and contended the trial court’s order framing charges against him was “perverse, illegal and lacked application of mind”.

The trial court on September 13 framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty.

Besides murder, the trial court ordered the framing of charges pertaining to unlawful assembly, provocation, rioting, murder, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass, and theft, among others.

The CBI on May 20, 2023, filed a chargesheet against Mr. Tytler in the case saying he “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984. The mob, the agency claimed, provoked by Mr Tytler, set a gurdwara ablaze and killed three men -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Gurcharan Singh.