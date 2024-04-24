GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC restrains Lokpal from taking steps on JMM properties linked to Shibu Soren

The JMM’s counsel submitted that the two properties belong to the political party and not Soren

April 24, 2024 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party supremo Shibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party supremo Shibu Soren | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Lokpal of India from taking any further steps till May 10 in connection with an investigation into two properties of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) allegedly linked to party president Shibu Soren.

The court also issued notice to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed the complaint before the Lokpal, on the JMM’s petition challenging the ombudsman’s March 4 order directing the CBI to probe the two properties owned by the Jharkhand’s ruling party.

“Issue notice. CBI is permitted to give its report in a sealed cover to the Lokpal. However, no further steps be taken by the Lokpal till the next date of hearing,” the court ordered and posted the case for May 10.

The JMM’s counsel submitted that the two properties belong to the political party and not Mr. Soren. The party contended that the March 4 order was beyond the jurisdiction of the Lokpal of India under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

The counsel said an inquiry under the statute could only be initiated against a person and not a political party, and since the CBI had already come to a conclusion in its earlier report that the properties belong to the JMM, the Lokpal’s order went beyond the ambit of the Act.

On Mr. Dubey’s complaint, the anti-corruption ombudsman had directed the CBI to probe within six months the alleged benami properties linked to Mr. Soren.

