Delhi HC restrains Canva from releasing product after Indian startup claims patent infringement

The Delhi High Court has restrained Australian software design giant Canva from releasing its publishing feature ‘Present and Record’ in India over a patent infringement suit.

RxPrism Health Systems, based out of Bengaluru, claimed that Canva’s ‘Present and Record’ feature was an infringement of its patented product ‘My Show & Tell’, which helps businesses and individuals create interactive talking-head presentations.

Taking note of the submission by RxPrism, Justice Prathiba M. Singh on Tuesday ruled that Canva “has been unable to make a credible challenge” to the Indian startup’s patent.

The judge added, “The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the Plaintiff [RxPrism] whose market opportunities for licensing and revenue generation can be completely eroded, if an interim injunction is not granted at this stage”.

Considering the revenue and sales figures of the users who have used the ‘Present and Record’ feature in India at least once till June 30, 2022, the court directed Canva to deposit ₹50 lakh with the Registrar General of the Court.

The judge also imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh on Canva, which will be awarded to RxPrism.

“Needless to add, the observations in this order would not bind the final adjudication of the suit post-trial,” the court clarified.

RxPrism was granted a patent on March 10, 2021, for “a system and a method to create and share interactive content rapidly anywhere and anytime”.