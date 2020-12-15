Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike

New Delhi

15 December 2020

AIIMS points out that the strike was not in public interest as it was a designated COVID-19 hospital

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing with their strike after the AIIMS moved court, contending that the whole hospital was coming to a standstill.

Justice Navin Chawla ordered the AIIMS Nurses Union from continuing with the strike “till further order” after he was informed that the grievances of the agitating nurses were being considered by the authorities.

The court also issued notice to the AIIMS Nurses Union while posting the case for hearing on January 18.

During the brief hearing, the AIIMS argued that the agitation, which began on December 14 afternoon, was illegal. It said the strike was in violation of a decision of the High Court prohibiting such activities by AIIMS employees.

Addtionally, the AIIMS pointed out that the strike was not in public interest as it was a designated COVID-19 hospital.

The Nurses union went on strike over their long pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.