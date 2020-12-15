Delhi HC restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing with strike

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from continuing with their strike after the AIIMS moved court, contending that the whole hospital was coming to a standstill.
Justice Navin Chawla ordered the AIIMS Nurses Union from continuing with the strike “till further order” after he was informed that the grievances of the agitating nurses were being considered by the authorities.
The court also issued notice to the AIIMS Nurses Union while posting the case for hearing on January 18.
During the brief hearing, the AIIMS argued that the agitation, which began on December 14 afternoon, was illegal. It said the strike was in violation of a decision of the High Court prohibiting such activities by AIIMS employees.
Addtionally, the AIIMS pointed out that the strike was not in public interest as it was a designated COVID-19 hospital.
The Nurses union went on strike over their long pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath