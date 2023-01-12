Uphaar tragedy: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by Sushil Ansal against web series ‘Trial By Fire’

January 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, seeking to stay the release of ‘Trial By Fire’, a Netflix series based on the tragedy that claimed 59 lives.

The lawsuit by Ansal, 83, contended that the web series, stated to be based on the incident and scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13, directly attacks his personality.

Ansal’s counsel argued, “They directly attack my [Sushil Ansal’s] personality. They call me directly by my name. There can’t be a more direct attack on my personality. My name is there in the web series”. The plea also sought to restrain the circulation and publication of a book titled “Trial by Fire - The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy” which was launched in 2016.

Ansal’s plea was opposed by the counsel for producers of the web series, Netflix and authors of the book – Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy – who lost their two children in the fire tragedy.

‘Mass murderer’

“I am an 83-year-old man, have suffered what I had to suffer. I am being called a ‘murderer’ and a ‘mass murderer’. This web series is going to be a mischaracterisation of me, the process and the system. We still have 36 hours till the movie is made public. I request this court to watch the movie before its release,” Ansal’s counsel said.

Netflix’s counsel contended that the book which has been in public domain since 2016 has now turned into a film. “Something which is in public domain for the last six years is being raised now,” the counsel argued.

The counsel for Endemol India Pvt Ltd and House of Talkies, which are the producers of the series, said people have a right to know as to what had happened in the incident. This is a story of two parents, the counsel said.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing the Krishnamoorthy couple, said the book is not about the Ansals, it is about the whole trial that took place in the case.

Mr. Pahwa said when the book was published, an application was filed in the Supreme Court that Ansals should not be allowed to travel abroad and notice was issued to them and reference of the book was also there in the plea.

The fire tragedy, which broke out at the cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claimed 59 lives.