Delhi HC reserves order on former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s plea to stay conviction

Published - September 04, 2024 09:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (September 2, 2024) reserved its order on former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case to enable him to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the case, opposed the application saying that an identical application filed by Mr Koda was dismissed in May 2020 and his fresh plea seeking the same relief is not maintainable.

“This court (earlier) took note of the increasing demand for steps to be taken for decriminalisation of politics. In keeping with this principle, this court unequivocally dismissed the application. Pertinently, no appeal was filed challenging this judgment. The applicant allowed it to attain finality,” the CBI said in its submissions.

Mr Koda urged the court for suspension of the December 13, 2017 order of conviction to contest in the 2024 Jharkhand state assembly polls.

Mr Koda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and Koda’s close aide Vijay Joshi were awarded jail terms of three years by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

Under the Representation of the People Act, a person convicted of a crime and sentenced to at least two years in prison is immediately disqualified as an MP, MLA of a member of a state legislative council (MLC). The person remains disqualified for six years after their release from prison.

They were granted bail during the pendency of their appeals.

