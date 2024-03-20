GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC reserves order on Congress’s pleas against tax reassessment proceedings

No violation of any statutory provision, says Income Tax department

March 20, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi High Court. File

The Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the Congress’s plea against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax department for three successive years from 2014-15.

“You will get the order by tomorrow [Thursday] or the day after,” a Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said after hearing the lawyers representing the Congress and the I-T Department.

The High Court was hearing the Congress’s pleas against reassessment proceedings for three years – 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress, said the tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

On the other hand, the I-T department said there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority. The I-T department said as per the material recovered, the “escaped” income by the party is more than ₹520 crore.

The Congress has also moved the High Court with separate pleas against tax reassessment proceedings initiated for four different years. The High Court has listed the case for hearing on Thursday.

Last week, the High Court had rejected the Congress plea challenging an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) declining to stay an I-T department notice for recovery of outstanding tax of more than ₹100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than ₹100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than ₹199 crore.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.