Delhi HC reserves order in NewsClick founder’s plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on October 9 reserved its verdict on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and police custody in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reserved the order after hearing the rival sides for around two hours. Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3.

During the hearing, Mr. Purkayastha, who has been charged of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda, said the allegations against him were “false” and “bogus”, and “not a penny has come from China”.

On the other hand, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the investigation agency, said the ongoing investigation involves “serious offences”.

The Solicitor General said a “huge” sum of money, about ₹75 crore, came in from a person who is staying in China and “the purpose is to ensure that integrity and stability of the country is compromise”.

“One of the most serious allegations found in the e-mail exchanges between accused persons with somebody sitting in China is that we will prepare a map where we will show Jammu & Kashmir and what we call Arunachal Pradesh...they use the expression which Chinese use namely ‘northern border of India’ and not show that (Arunachal) to be a part of India,” the Solicitor General said.

“Therefore the offences are very serious,” SG Mehta said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Mr. Purkayastha, said, “All facts are false. Not a penny has come from China...The whole thing is bogus”.

Mr. Sibal, along with senior advocate Dayan Krishnan also representing Mr. Purkayastha, contended their arrest and remand in the present case cannot be sustained on several legal counts.

The senior counsels said that they were not told about the grounds of arrest at the time of arrest or even till date. The remand order was passed by the trial court in a mechanical manner, in the absence of their lawyers, they added.

The senior counsels argued the arrests were in violation of a recent Supreme Court decision which made it mandatory for police to supply written grounds of arrest to an accused at the time of being apprehended.

The Solicitor General, however, refuted the claim saying that the accused were “informed about the ground of arrest” and produced before the Magistrate within the time frame stipulated in the Constitution.

Police had on August 17 registered a case under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the anti-terror UAPA pertaining to unlawful activities, raising of funds for a terrorist act, threatening witness and Sections 153 A and 120 B of the IPC (promoting religious enmity between groups on grounds of religion and criminal conspiracy respectively).