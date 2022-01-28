Delhi HC relief to Juhi Chawla in 5G lawsuit

Court reduces penalty imposed on actress from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reduced the costs imposed by it on actress Juhi Chawla and two others while dismissing her plea against 5G rollout from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh also expunged remarks made by it in an order against actress Juhi Chawla where it had said that she filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country for gaining publicity.

The High Court set aside its June 2021 single-judge Bench order which termed Ms. Chawla’s petition as “defective” and done for “media publicity” and had dismissed it with costs of ₹20 lakh.

Study adverse effects

Ms. Chawla and other appellants, in their plea against the order, contended that the single-judge Bench dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law. The actor had sought a scientific study on any adverse effects of radio frequency radiation emitted by cellular telecommunications using 5G technology on “health, life, organ or limb of adult or child, or to flora and fauna” before its official rollout in the country.

Ms. Chawla, who was present in the court hearing through videoconferencing on Thursday, volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised.

“I have been studying the effects of harmful radiation since 2010. The aspects related to my background and actions were totally ignored. It is a serious matter but it has been sidelined,” she said.

“We see reports in newspapers that are proving us correct. It would have been truly heartening if the costs had been struck down completely since in-principle I feel that I did no wrong. But I appreciate it nonetheless. I also request that the comments regarding garnering publicity be also expunged from the records,” she added.