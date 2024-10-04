Delhi HC rejects Sukesh Chandrashekar’s plea against transfer from Mandoli jail

The Delhi High Court has turned down a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, facing prosecution in several criminal cases, seeking direction to jail authorities not to transfer him from Mandoli jail to any other prison in New Delhi.

Chandrashekar said he was suffering from various ailments, including gall bladder stones since 2020, and had been taken to Safdarjung and RML hospitals for treatment, and the transfer would interfere with his medical treatment. The court, however, said the treatment he was undergoing could easily be made available to him at other jail complexes.

“Therefore... this court does not find any necessity for issuing directions for not transferring the petitioner to other jails, if so necessitated for the administrative reasons,” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

For his physiological ailments, Chandrashekar was being treated at other hospitals, the court noted, adding that it was claimed that he was suffering from anxiety and was being treated by a psychiatrist and his present condition was stable.

“However, the central jail, Tihar, also has a similar facility for psychiatric treatment. Therefore, such directions which interfere with the administration of jail should not be made unless there are any compelling reasons or mala fides reflected on the part of jail administration,” the court said.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, who are also facing money laundering charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.

