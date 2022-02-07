Delhi HC rejects student’s plea to change category during NEET counselling

New Delhi

07 February 2022 01:24 IST

‘Switching now would cause chaos in admission process’

The Delhi High Court has rejected a student’s plea seeking to change her category from ‘general’ to ‘OBC’ during the counselling for admission to an undergraduate medical college based on the NEET-UG exam. It noted that allowing such changes at a belated stage could cause “chaos in the entire counselling process”.

Justice Rekha Palli agreed with the submission of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that, in case, such changes from unreserved category to OBC are permitted at such a belated stage, it is likely to result in the authorities “being inundated by a deluge of requests from other candidates in similar circumstances”.

The judge said it would create chaos in the entire counselling process and “would inevitably cause grave hardship and inconvenience to the other students who have taken part in the NEET-UG”.

According to the plea, Sharanya Kaja had in July last year filled out her form for appearing in the NEET-UG, in which she applied under the general category. When the result was declared in November 2021, she learnt that she had obtained an All India Rank of 18,917.

Caste certificate

At this stage, her father applied for issuance of an OBC certificate from his hometown in Andhra Pradesh in November 2021, which was issued on December 22, 2021. Armed with this OBC certificate, Ms. Kaja approached the Delhi government for issuance of a caste certificate in her favour, which was issued on January 4, 2022.

She then approached the Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA), on January 5, 2022, seeking permission to change her category from general to OBC. This request was denied, prompting her to approach the High Court.

The NTA vehemently opposed the plea contending that the entrance examination was conducted for more than 15 lakh students and permitting any change of category at such belated stage will affect the entire basis of allotment of seats and lead to an utter chaos in the admission process.

Chance for correction

The NTA further submitted that candidates were granted five opportunities before the declaration of the result, as late as on October 26, 2021, to seek any correction in the application form.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Palli said, “Even though I can sympathise with the petitioner who is a young meritorious student, I am unable to persuade myself to accept her claim.”

The judge said that Ms. Kaja was well aware that she was an OBC category candidate since birth, “she ought to have been prepared for the said exam with all relevant documents, in order to apply in the category that would give her the best chance of getting admission”.

Improve ranking

“In fact, what appears is that it is only when the petitioner learnt about her ranking, that she realised she could significantly improve her chance of gaining admission in a medical college if she applied in the OBC category, to which she originally belonged and that is why there was a delay in her making a request for change of her category,” the judge said.

Merely because she did not have the necessary certificate, was no reason to fill her category incorrectly, and that too when there was a provision in the information bulletin that no caste certificate was required at the time of filling up of the online application and the same was to be produced only at the time of counselling, the court said.

“I find that the petitioner’s claim in the present petition would result in a totally reversed situation which cannot be permitted,” the court said rejecting the plea.