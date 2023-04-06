Delhi HC rejects Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

April 06, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of jailed former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the order of a trial court here rejecting bail to Mr. Jain was “well reasoned”.

Mr. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets FIR registered against him in 2017.

The High Court remarked that there were “broad probabilities” to indicate that the companies alleged to be associated with Mr. Jain are controlled and managed by him. “The petitioner (Mr. Jain) is not entitled to bail,” said the judge while pronouncing the order.

The ED has initiated a money laundering probe against Mr. Jain and others on the basis of an August 2017 criminal case registered by the CBI against the AAP leader and others under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Jain had earlier submitted that no case was made out against him. He argued that he has fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after the filing of the chargesheet.

Mr. Jain has challenged a trial court’s November 17 last year order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime. Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The ED opposing the bail plea of Mr. Jain had argued that his release would obstruct further investigation.