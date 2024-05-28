Delhi HC rejects release plea made by Abubacker, former chairman of PFI

The Delhi High Court on May 28 rejected a plea made by E. Abubacker, former chairman of the Popular Front of India (PFI), seeking his release on medical grounds. The court said the evidence collected against him pointed to commission of a “terrorist act” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Abubacker had challenged a trial court order refusing to release him. His plea stated that he is in his seventies and is suffering from Parkinson’s disease and that he has undergone surgery for treatment of cancer.

The High Court said that if his medical condition deteriorated further, the jail superintendent could immediately rush him to AIIMS, without seeking any formal direction from the court.

Abubacker was arrested on September 22, 2022 by the National Investigation Agency during a massive crackdown on PFI. On September 28, 2022, the Home Ministry notified PFI and its associates as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the UAPA.

In a 44-page-judgment on Abubacker’s plea, the High Court noted that during the course of investigation, evidence collected showed that PFI was acting through its National Executive Council (NEC) members, including Abubacker.

The High Court said PFI had conspired and covertly aimed to establish Islamic/Shariah law in India by or before the year 2047 by overthrowing the democratic and constitutional system of government by raising an army of jihadists, who would lead an armed struggle for establishing a Caliphate in India.

Among the allegations against Abubacker is that he was earlier associated with SIMI, a banned organisation. Later, he became an integral part of the PFI. He was also an authorised signatory with respect to the bank accounts of PFI.

The prosecution has alleged that money from an account was transferred to a terrorist named Anshad Badruddin. There is also an allegation that Abubacker advocated a terrorist act, by giving inflammatory speeches, and managing and supervising weapon-training programmes.

The High Court referred to a statement by a protected witness in the case, who claimed that various national leaders of PFI, including Abubacker, used to motivate the participants in the classes for jihad.

“During course of imparting physical training, a candidate used to be transformed into fully motivated jihadi. They were taught about Ghazwa-e-Hind which means declaring a war on the Indian land and return of Caliphate,” the High Court said, referring to the protected witness’ statement.

“They used to be told that by the time 4th Caliphate comes to power, India would be ready to accept Islamic rule which would be marked by bloodshed. These concepts used to be taught by these leaders, including appellant (Abubacker), in the camp,” it added.

“He (protected witness) also revealed that for preparing for Ghazwa-eHind, they were asked to equip themselves with weapon-training, including in the use of sharp-edged weapons like a knife. He also learnt about one department of PFI known as Kurshit Department which was basically the local counter intelligence wing of PFI for executing attacks and killing of Hindu leaders,” it said.

The High Court remarked that based on the material collected by the investigating agency and the statements of witnesses recorded during the investigation, “it cannot be said that the allegations were merely to the extent of ideological propagation of the activities of PFI. It was certainly much more than that”.