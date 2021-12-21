Delhi HC rejects plea seeking possession of Red Fort

Widow of Bahadur Shah Zafar’s great-grandson says she inherited the property and is rightful owner

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the widow of late Mirza Mohammed Bedar Bakht, great-grandson of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, to hand over the possession of Red Fort to her.

Justice Rekha Palli rejected the petition, saying that Sultana Begum has not been able to give any “justifiable explanation” for filing her case after a delay of over 150 years.

Ms. Begum, in her plea, said she was “the rightful owner of Red Fort as she had inherited this property from her ancestor Bahadur Shah Zafar II, the king of Delhi, and the Government of India is an illegal occupant of the property”.

In her petition, filed through advocate Vivek More, the 68-year-old said she is currently living in a slum in Howrah, West Bengal, “in very unhygienic conditions”.

Ms. Begum, who also claims to be illiterate, said her family was deprived of ancestral property, which was taken forcibly by the British East India Company in 1857, without any compensation.

Justice Palli, however, questioned why Ms. Begum or other descendants of Bahadur Shah Zafar did not raise this issue till today. Everybody knows that Bahadur Shah Zafar was exiled by the British, the judge said, adding, “Why was nothing filed in time? If her ancestors didn’t do it, can she do it now?”

When advocate More tried to justify the delay in filing the petition as Ms. Begum was illiterate, the High Court rejected it saying this was not a valid justification why steps were not taken in this regard at relevant time.

“What were you doing for all these years?” the High Court asked.

In her petition, Ms. Begum said that in 1960, the Government of India under the Prime Ministership of Jawaharlal Nehru recognised Mirza Muhammad Bedar Bakht as the inheritor of the late Bahadur Shah Zafar and a political pension was also granted to him.

On August 15, 1965, Ms. Begum got married to Mirza Muhammad Bedar Bakht. On May 22, 1980, Mirza Muhammad Bedar Bakht died and on August 1, 1980, Ms. Begum was granted a political pension by the then Government.

She said her petition was filed challenging the injustice done by the British East India company in 1857, when it dethroned the last Mughal emperor and sentenced him to exile in Rangoon. On November 11, 1862, Bahadur Shah Zafar died at the age of 82.

In 2010, the then Central Government enhanced the rate of political pension from ₹400 per month to ₹6,000 per month for Ms. Begum.