Delhi HC rejects plea seeking nod for third parties to adopt unused embryos with donor’s consent

Published - September 23, 2024 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bench says it is a policy of the state and the court cannot interfere with it

The Hindu Bureau

File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on Monday (September 23, 2024) refused to hear a plea that sought permission for third parties to adopt unused embryos with the donor’s consent.

The petition challenged a rule under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, which requires that unused embryos be preserved exclusively for the original recipient and not made available for others.

A Bench of Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was a policy of the state and the court could not interfere with it. “We cannot decide the policy of the state. It is decided by the elected representative. We cannot allow it,” the Bench said.

The petitioner Dr. Aniruddha Narayan Malpani withdrew the plea with a liberty to file a representation with the Central government in the matter.

The petition submitted that the enforced preservation of unused gametes or embryos solely for the original recipient can lead to unnecessary destruction of viable biological material, which could otherwise benefit other couples or individuals facing infertility issues.

Dr Malpani challenged Section 24 of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, read with Rule 13(1)(a) of the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (Regulation) Rules, 2022.

He said the rule was particularly infringing upon the reproductive rights and choices of couples. This provision imposed an arbitrary restriction, ignoring the realities of reproductive healthcare and modern medical advancements.

It failed to consider that in many cases, the recipient for whom the gametes or embryos were preserved might no longer require them due to successful conception, change in personal circumstances or other medical reasons, the plea said.

“Embryo adoption allows embryos to be donated by one couple to another for implantation, a process that begins the adoption from the moment of conception and fosters a deep connection between the adoptive parents and the child. This practice provides an innovative alternative to traditional adoption, particularly in jurisdictions where legal and procedural hurdles make adoption a time-consuming and cumbersome process,” the petition said.

“Allowing embryo adoption, in a regulated manner, could address the significant demand for adoption while simultaneously reducing the burden on fertility clinics to store unused embryos indefinitely,” it said.

