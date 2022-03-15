Delhi HC rejects plea against AAP, Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani links’

Please don’t file such frivolous petitions, says court

Please don’t file such frivolous petitions, says court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed as “completely frivolous” a petition by a Congress leader, Jagdish Sharma, seeking probe into allegedly links of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Khalistani separatists organisations.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said, “In your petition, you say that the authorities are cognisant of the letter of erstwhile Chief Minister of Punjab to the Union Home Minister. Where is the question of we directing for any enquiry?”

“Please don’t file such frivolous petitions. It is completely frivolous. Is there any reason to think that authorities will not take action or are not taking action?” the Bench said while dismissing the petition.

Banned organisation

Mr. Sharma had sought an investigation into the allegations that AAP and its convener, Mr. Kejriwal, have links with the banned organisation, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and other Khalistani forces and had received funds from them to contest the elections in Punjab.

“One letter of Gurpant Singh Pannu, founder member of Sikhs for Justice, was also found where it was written that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly, in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party,” the plea said.

“Taking into account this letter, the Chief Minister of Punjab [Charanjeet Singh Channi] has also written a letter to Amit Shah [Home Minister] for investigating this matter i.e. connection of Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal with these separatist forces,” the plea said.

The petition, through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, said considering the seriousness of the allegation, the Home Minister has replied to the erstwhile CM of Punjab assuring him of thorough investigation into the matter.

Life threat

It additionally said that former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also made a statement in February about Mr. Kejriwal having close ties with the separatist groups. “Considering life threat to the whistleblower, Kumar Vishwas, the Home Ministry has provided ‘Y category’ security to him,” the plea said.

“The allegations were such serious in nature that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made an announcement to be aware of these separatist forces and the party who is supported by these separatist forces. Despite such serious allegations and a security threat to the country by the Aam Aadmi Party and party chief Arvind Kejriwal, no inquiry has been initiated by the Central government,” it said.

The petition also sought temporary suspension of AAP’s recognition and also to bar the party from contesting any elections till the inquiry is completed.