Delhi HC rejects PIL to remove Kejriwal as Chief Minister

Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In the plea, the petitioner Vishnu Gupta, referring to a Supreme Court ruling, asked, “If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM.”

The high court said at times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest.

“At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest but that is his personal call. We are a court of law and have to go by the law. Your remedy does not lie here, it lies elsewhere. You go before the competent forum,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora said.

As the court refused to interfere in the issue, petitioner Vishnu Gupta’s lawyer said he has instructions to withdraw the petition and that he will approach the Lieutenant Governor with his plea.

On March 28, the court had, while rejecting the earlier plea, said that it “is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue”.

(With inputs from PTI)

