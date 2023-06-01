Delhi HC rejects ex-RAW officer’s plea against FIR

June 01, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by a former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer seeking to quash a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against him for allegedly revealing classified information in his book ‘India’s External Intelligence - Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing’.

“It would be a matter of trial, after the witnesses are examined, to see whether the revelations by the petitioner in his book is likely to affect the sovereignty and integrity of India and/or the security of the State,” Justice Mukta Gupta said.

The court’s verdict came 15 years after a complaint was filed by a senior Central government official with the CBI seeking legal action against Major General (retired) V.K. Singh, a former Joint Secretary of India’s external intelligence agency, under the provisions of the Officials Secrets Act.

After an FIR was registered in September 2007 by the CBI, the author moved the High Court challenging the FIR and the chargesheet filed in the case.

The author has contended that his intention in writing the book was to highlight two major issues in the country’s external intelligence agency — the lack of accountability and corruption.

On the other hand, the CBI submitted that the book has revealed classified information in his book, including details of a “top secret” future technology upgradation.

The High Court said, “No doubt, the entire tenor of the book of the petitioner highlights certain irregularities etc., at R&AW, but the grievance of the respondent (CBI) is as to the names of the officer, location of the places and recommendations of the GOM etc.”.