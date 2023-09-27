HamberMenu
Delhi HC rejects climate activist Disha Ravi’s plea seeking modification of bail condition

The bail condition requires her to obtain prior permission from court each time before travelling abroad

September 27, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi on February 23, 2021. File

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, leaves after an investigation at National Cyber Forensic Lab, in New Delhi on February 23, 2021. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi seeking modification of a bail condition requiring her to obtain prior permission from court each time before travelling abroad. Ms. Ravi is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit in relation to the farmers’ protest in 2021.

“The condition imposed has not been found to be in conflict with the competing rights of the state and of the accused (Ms. Ravi),” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said noting that there is no ground for interference with the trial court’s bail order in which the condition was imposed on Ms. Ravi.

The judge noted that the investigation in the present case was pending as the investigating agency was still collecting evidence from foreign intermediaries which are crucial pieces of evidence in the present case.

On the other hand, Ms. Ravi has been granted permission to go abroad by the trial court on three occasions in the past and the permission was granted after obtaining reply of state in this regard.

Justice Sharma said the bail condition “is not a blanket ban or infringement of her fundamental right to travel abroad but a reasonable restriction by the Court meant to enforce through the legal system”.

Ms. Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13, 2021, for allegedly being involved in sharing on social media a toolkit related to the farmers’ protest, which was then going on against the Centre’s three farm laws. She was granted bail by a trial court here on February 23, 2021.

The trial court imposed various conditions on her, including that she should not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Ms. Ravi, in her plea before the High Court, sought modification of the bail condition to the extent that instead of seeking permission, she should intimate or inform the concerned court before travelling abroad.

