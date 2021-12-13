Delhi HC rejects bail to drug supplier

New Delhi

Judge says the ‘menace has assumed alarming proportions which has a deadly impact on the society’

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of a man who allegedly supplied drugs to peddlers noting that the “menace has assumed alarming proportions which has a deadly impact on the society”.

Justice Subromonium Prasad said the effects of drugs on society had been enunciated in several judgments.

“It has been observed that organised activities of the underworld and the clandestine smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and illegal trafficking in such drugs and substances are resulting in drug addiction among a sizeable section of the public, particularly the adolescents and students,” Justice Prasad remarked.

As per the First Information Report, on September 11, 2021, a secret informer alerted the Mandawali Fazalpur police station that Shakeel of Badaun would come to South Ganesh Nagar, Mandawali to supply smack to one Gulshan alias Kallu between 8 and 9 a.m.

The information was reported to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, East District, who ordered a raid.

The raiding party was waiting at the Ganesh Nagar underpass when Shakeel handed over a polythene packet to Kallu.

On seeing the police, Kallu and Shakeel tried to escape but the raiding team overpowered them. A black polythene bag was recovered from Kallu which contained 270 grams of smack.

Investigation revealed that Shakeel had come to Delhi several times and he disclosed that he had procured smack from Sakir and Nushrat Khan.

On October 11, 2021, Nushrat was apprehended and he disclosed that he was involved in the sale and purchase of smack. He used to purchase the smack from Zahid, Kabil, Ram Bharose, the petitioner in this case, Shakir Hussain and Pooran.

The petitioner Bharose, who was arrested subsequently, moved the High Court seeking bail.

Rejecting his bail plea, the court said Bharose is accused of an offence under various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“The investigation is at a nascent stage. The allegation against the petitioner [Bharose] is that he is the person who supplies drugs to the peddlers for distribution to consumers. The quantity involved in the present case is 270 grams of smack which is a commercial quantity,” the court said, dismissing the bail plea.