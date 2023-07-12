Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s wife

July 12, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a ₹200-crore extortion case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail applications of co-accused Kamlesh Kothari and B. Mohan Raj.

Seeking bail, Ms. Paulose had submitted that most of the offences for which Delhi Police have booked here are bailable and that she has no direct connection with the main accused, i.e. Mr. Chandrashekhar, who has been in jail.

Opposing her plea, Delhi Police told the court that it was a serious case where Mr. Chandrashekhar is accused of making calls from jail by impersonating dignitaries and there was a clear cut conspiracy between him and Ms. Paulose.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR against Mr. Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping several people to the tune of ₹200 crore, including the spouse of former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh.

According to the police, Mr. Chandrashekhar and his associates took money from Mr. Singh’s wife after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband who was arrested in a money laundering case.

Mr. Chandrashekhar and Ms. Paulose, along with several others, were arrested in the case. This was besides other ongoing cases against him across the country. The couple are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate,