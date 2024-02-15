ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC Registrar General gets bomb threat; police probing

February 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

A senior officer said an email was received by the Registrar on his official account on Feb. 14

PTI

Security was tightened at Delhi High Court after the Registrar General received a bomb threat, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi High Court’s Registrar General received a bomb threat through an email, with the police saying on Feb. 15 they have launched investigations.

A senior officer said an email was received by the Registrar on his official account on Feb. 14.

It stated that Delhi will witness an explosion tomorrow (on Feb. 15).

“This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the Minister as well, all will be blown up,” the mail read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also said the security of Delhi High Court and other district courts have been beefed up after the threat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US