Delhi HC Registrar General gets bomb threat; police probing

A senior officer said an email was received by the Registrar on his official account on Feb. 14

February 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security was tightened at Delhi High Court after the Registrar General received a bomb threat, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024.

Security was tightened at Delhi High Court after the Registrar General received a bomb threat, in New Delhi on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi High Court’s Registrar General received a bomb threat through an email, with the police saying on Feb. 15 they have launched investigations.

A senior officer said an email was received by the Registrar on his official account on Feb. 14.

It stated that Delhi will witness an explosion tomorrow (on Feb. 15).

“This will be the biggest explosion in Delhi. Call the Minister as well, all will be blown up,” the mail read.

The police also said the security of Delhi High Court and other district courts have been beefed up after the threat.

