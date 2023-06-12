Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Railways’ decision on separate ID for disabled

June 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with the Indian Railway’s decision to issue separate ID cards to disabled persons for availing concession instead of using the government-issued Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the policy decision was taken by the Railways to issue photo identity cards to disabled persons on the basis of disability certificates for the purchase of concessional tickets and to ensure that they need not submit disability certificates whenever they buy a ticket.

“This court does not find any reason to interfere with the circular dated March 19, 2015 [introducing the photo identity card], issued by the Railways and, therefore, no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL [public interest litigation] petition,” the High Court said in a recent order.

“In the considered opinion of this court, the procedure adopted by the Railways is fair and transparent and in fact, the circular dated March 19, 2015, has been issued by the Railways to ensure that a disabled person is not required to show the disability certificate every time a ticket is bought,” the High Court said.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), a non-governmental organisation, had contended in its PIL petition filed in 2019, that the Rights of Persons with Disability Act (RPWD Act) overrides the circular of 2015 issued by the Railway Ministry, but the Indian Railways was still going ahead with the introduction of separate identity cards for disabled persons seeking to avail railway concession.

It had sought directions to the Railways to validate the UDID cards instead of issuing a fresh identity card.

The Railways, in its response to the plea, said it has extended concession in fare to more than 50 categories of passengers, which includes four categories of persons with disabilities, 11 type of patients, senior citizens, press correspondents, war widows, sportspersons, etc. and the concession varies from 10% to 100%.

The Railways pointed out here that the revenue foregone due to concessions for different categories of passengers was borne by it. The total revenue foregone due to such concessions was ₹1,995 crore during 2018-19. “Of these, approximately ₹137 crore has been forgone for giving concession to only four categories of Divyangan [persons with disabilities],” the Railways said.

