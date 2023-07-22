ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

July 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ms. Phogat (53kg) and Mr. Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad hoc committee on July 18

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal in the Court against the direct entry handed to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi High Court on July 22 refused to interfere with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials.

A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal in the Court against the direct entry handed to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

ALSO READ
Delhi HC asks WFI panel to explain reason for exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials

Ms. Phogat (53kg) and Mr. Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad hoc committee on July 18, while other wrestlers will have to earn their places in the Indian squad through selection trials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protest demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US