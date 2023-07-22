Delhi HC refuses to interfere with exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

July 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi High Court on July 22 refused to interfere with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials.

A petition was filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal in the Court against the direct entry handed to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Ms. Phogat (53kg) and Mr. Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad hoc committee on July 18, while other wrestlers will have to earn their places in the Indian squad through selection trials.

Both were at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protest demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

(With inputs from PTI)

