Delhi

Delhi HC refuses to grant permission for Chhath Puja celebration at public places due to COVID-19

File photo shows Chhath puja festivities in New Delhi on November 03, 2018.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government’s decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

“In today’s day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality,” the bench said.

