Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to tuition teacher accused of raping minor student

October 28, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a tuition teacher accused of raping his 14 year old minor student noting that the allegations against him was serious as he was in a “dominant position” as a teacher.

The high court rejected the argument raised by the tuition teacher that the relationship between him and the girl was consensual as “at the time of first sexual assault in the year 2012, the prosecutrix (girl) was only 14 years of age and her consent was no consent in the eyes of law”.

In the October 19 order, the high court noted the girl has alleged that she had undergone Medical Termination of Pregnancy twice. In the second incident of Medical Termination of Pregnancy in June 2022, there are documents to reflect that he had taken her to the hospital for the procedure, the high court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, “The accused had also concealed from the prosecutrix that he was already married and had sexually assaulted her repeatedly on the false pretext of marriage as he could not have married her being already married,” the high court remarked while refusing the bail plea.

In FIR lodged in January 2023, the girl alleged that in the year 2012 when she was studying in 9th standard and was 14 years of age, she used to attend coaching centre for taking tuition classes.

She alleged that the accused used to teach her and had on one occasion took her to a place at Palam, in October 2012 where he had sexually assaulted her. Later, whenever she used to be alone at home, he used to have physical relations with her against her consent, the girl said in her complaint.

The girl said that in 2013 when she had become pregnant he had got the child aborted by administering some medicines to her. Till 2017, he had kept assuring her that he will get married to her and on that pretext had made physical relations with her forcibly, the FIR stated.

In April 2022, when she had again become pregnant he took her Radha Nirmal Hospital, Mahipalpur, where he had got the pregnancy terminated.

The accused argued before the high court that the relationship between him and her was consensual. He has also stated he had not promised her marriage and that he has been falsely implicated in the present case.

The high court, however, said, “In view of the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that the prosecutrix has not yet examined, no ground for bail, at this stage, is made out”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT