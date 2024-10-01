Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea on removal of blockade at Singhu border

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition that sought for the removal of the blockade at the Singhu border and asked the petitioners to approach the city police with their grievance.

A Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the issue has to be looked into by the authorities concerned and not the court. It told the petitioners Shankar Mor, Sachin Aneja and Eknoor Singh, who work in Delhi and Gurgaon, to first file a representation with the Delhi police.

In the petition, the three petitioners, who said they were public-spirited persons, argued there has been extensive blockade at the Singhu Border on National Highway-44 for more than seven months now, which is causing heavy traffic in the area and inconveniencing the public.

The petition said that many people from Haryana go to Delhi for medical treatment, who are now facing problems.

“The respondents (the Delhi government and the Centre) have blocked the highway road at the Singhu border, which connects Haryana with Delhi, by putting extensive roadblocks and barricading on the highway road and that too without providing or facilitating any alternative route for safe and smooth passage, that due to all of these, the people who are travelling from Delhi to Haryana or from Haryana to Delhi have to take ancillary and capillary roads, which are going through nearby villages,” the plea said.

“Even after more than seven months, even when not a single farmer is protesting at the Singhu border, the respondents have blocked the road at the Singhu border, leading to massive traffic Jams, which in turn is causing great inconvenience to the public at large,” it added.

