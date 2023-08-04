Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for recall of currency notes above ₹100

August 04, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

The Delhi High Court has declined to entertain a plea seeking the recall of all currency notes above ₹100, restricting cash transactions above ₹10,000, and linking assets worth more than ₹50,000 with Aadhaar to check corruption.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula permitted the petitioner, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to withdraw his petition with the liberty to take recourse to other remedies, as are available under law.

Advocate Upadhyay, in his petition, also wanted cash transactions to be restricted on the purchase of air ticket, rail ticket, electricity bill, LPG bill, CNG bill, municipality bill and other such bills of ₹10,000 and above, claiming it was a practical solution to curb corruption, generation of black money, money laundering, benami transactions and amassing disproportionate assets.

The plea also sought restricting cash transactions in goods and services purchased through online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipcart.

The plea also sought direction from the Centre and states to take appropriate steps to restrict cash transactions in all industrial and domestic goods, products and services to the maximum retail price of ₹10,000.

“Even after 75 years of Independence and 73 years after becoming a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic, none of the districts is free from bribery, black money, benami transactions, disproportionate assets, tax evasion, money laundering ...,” the petition said.

It said, similarly, no district is free from the clutches of mafias like land mafia, drug-liquor mafia, mining mafia, transfer-posting mafia, betting mafia, tender mafia, hawala mafia, illegal immigration mafia, conversion mafia, superstition-black magic mafia and white-collar political mafia.