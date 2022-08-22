Delhi HC refuses to declare Satyendar Jain as ‘person with unsound mind’

Court dismisses petition to disqualify him from the Delhi Assembly

The Delhi High Court has remarked that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in an alleged money laundering case, cannot be declared as a “person with unsound mind” while dismissing a petition to disqualify him from the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that though the AAP MLA was facing prosecution for various offences, it was for the prosecution or the trial court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law.

The petition filed by Ashish Kumar Srivastava argued that since Mr. Jain has “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case, he cannot be permitted to continue as a lawmaker.

Criminal prosecution

Mr. Srivastava, who claimed to be a social worker, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that Mr. Jain is facing criminal prosecution pursuant to registration of FIR for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“It is true that cases have been registered against respondent No. 5 [Mr. Jain] and respondent No. 5 is facing prosecution for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” the High Court said.

“However, the fact remains that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is a complete code in itself which deals with investigation, inquiry and trial. The Code of Criminal Procedure caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/ court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law,” the court remarked.

“This court, based upon the averments made in the writ petition, in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India cannot declare the respondent No. 5 as a person with unsound mind and cannot disqualify him from being a member of the Legislative Assembly or the Minister in the Government of NCT of Delhi in the facts and circumstances of the case,” the High Court ruled while dismissing the plea.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets’ FIR registered against him in 2017.

Doesn’t remember

In his plea, Mr. Srivastava pointed out that during the hearing on a bail application moved by Mr. Jain before a trial court here, the prosecution had highlighted that Mr. Jain told the Enforcement Directorate that he does not remember many things like the signatures and he also does not remember the name of the trust or organisation he is a member of after he suffered a severe case of COVID.

The plea stated that “the news of losing memory is covered by all media sources and it is very much in the public domain”.

‘Public will suffer’

“Continuing an unsound person with so many important portfolios of the government is cheating the voters of Delhi, who have elected a person with clean image and good mental health… Respondent No. 5 is holding an important portfolio in the government and because of his mental illness/unsound mind/memory loss, the public of the NCT of Delhi will suffer a lot,” the petition said.

Last month, the High Court rejected another plea to suspend Mr. Jain from the Cabinet following his arrest in the money laundering case saying it is for the Chief Minister to consider as to whether a person charged with offences should be allowed to continue as a Minister or not.