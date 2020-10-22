Delhi HC raps govt. for ‘starving’ district courts

Funds for basic facilities, required to run the courts efficiently, yet to be released

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed extreme displeasure at the government for “starving” the district courts of finances for the basic facilities required to run the courts efficiently.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subromanium Prasad remarked that despite the district courts generating revenue to the tune of around ₹482 crore over the past three years, the Delhi government has been procrastinating when it comes to releasing funds.

“Any obstruction in the discharge of constitutional function of the courts must be viewed seriously,” the Bench remarked.

Fines collected

It highlighted that in 2018-19, the district courts had collected fines amounting to ₹80 crore, which was remitted to the Delhi government and court fee worth ₹96 crore was sold in the same year.

In 2019-20, fines worth ₹89 crore was collected by the district courts and court fee worth ₹102 crore was sold.

“Between July 1, 2019 to October 12, 2020, traffic fines to the tune of ₹115 crore have been collected by the virtual traffic courts and deposited with the Delhi government,” the High Court said.

It said several directions were issued in the recent past to the government to clear the pending files relating to sanctions or revalidation for providing facilities to the district courts for efficient discharge of judicial obligations.

Adequate support staff

The pending sanctions include providing adequate support staff, including group ‘C’ staff and official vehicles for the judges to commute to court.

“All the said issues have been hanging fire for a fairly long time,” the High Court said.

Keeping in mind that 150 judicial officers are due to be posted in the next couple of months and their courts cannot be made functional without adequate support staff, the Bench directed the High Court registry to release ₹2.52 crore from its budget to the district court.

“The said amount shall be returned to the Delhi High Court immediately on funds being made available by the Delhi government to the district court, which exercise shall be completed on or before December 31, 2020,” the Bench said.