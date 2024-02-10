GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC pulls up MCD over non-payment of salaries and pensions to staff

February 10, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Friday cautioned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set its house in order by augmenting resources and paying arrears of salaries and pension to employees, or else, face “consequences”.

The court said that the issue relating to non-payment of salaries to staff and retired employees had been “dragging on” for many years, adding that it was the civic agency’s statutory obligation to pay employees in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission.

“The court has made it clear to the MCD counsel that it is not going to wait for it to find ways and means of augmenting its resources. The liability to pay the Seventh Pay Commission wages is a statutory obligation. If the MCD is not in a position to pay the basic wages, then consequences will follow,” the court remarked while hearing a batch of pleas related to the non-payment of salaries to employees and pensions to retired staff of the MCD.

During the hearing, the counsel for the MCD said that the civic body had paid salaries and pensions to some of the employees and retired staff members till January, and the arrears of the others would be cleared within 10 days. The counsel also sought some time to get instructions regarding payment of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission.

The lawyer for the Delhi government submitted that ₹803.69 crore had been sanctioned by the government to the MCD on January 24, and that the amount has been credited to the latter’s account.

The court, while pulling up the MCD, said, “They [MCD] are inefficient, and they will make us inefficient in the process too. This matter has been dragging on for four years, and we are waiting for the one good day when you will augment your resources from 2020”.

“We don’t know when this good day is going to arrive. We are giving you a last opportunity to set your house in order in a week or 10 days, otherwise we will deem this a fit case for the municipality to be wound up,” the court remarked while posting the case for further hearing on March 1.

