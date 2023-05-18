Delhi HC pulls up civic body over disposal of cattle carcasses

May 18, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the civic authorities over cutting of cattle carcasses into pieces before disposing of them, and sought a better scientific method for their dignified burial.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said, “I am unable to digest this. You cannot cut them into pieces. Show me where it says that this is the scientific process to be followed.”

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) counsel submitted that the civic body adopted the “scientific” disposal process for large animals, including cows and buffaloes, as it was not possible to bury the whole carcasses due to limited space.

“You mean first you will compress them and then dispose of them. That can’t be done. You file a better status report and explain the scientific data behind it,” the Bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, said.

“Tomorrow, it may be done to human beings also. Where does this procedure come from? How can you do it? Explain. There should be some scientific data behind it. Just because you thought of disposing of dead animals like this, you are doing it. No documents have been placed to support it,” the Bench observed.

The High Court issued notice to the MCD, the Delhi government and the Centre on an application by Ajay Gautam seeking dignified burial of cows. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 21.

The application was filed in a pending petition seeking direction to the authorities to make available an antidote to lumpy skin disease among cows. Mr. Gautam had sought stray cattle to be vaccinated on priority.

In a status report, filed through MCD standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, the civic body said it established a rendering plant in 2009 in the municipal slaughterhouse complex located at Ghazipur.

The plant has the capacity for scientific disposal of 20 tonnes per day and carcasses of large animals like cows and buffaloes in Delhi are being disposed of scientifically at this rendering plant.

“The rendering plant in the municipal slaughterhouse complex has been leased out to a private agency. The lessee of Ghazipur slaughterhouse has engaged contractors to remove dead animals from the entire city. After the removal of dead animals, they are transported to a rendering plant for scientific disposal,” it said, adding that no burial of dead cows is done by the MCD.

Mr. Gautam said this was akin to showing disrespect to dead cows. Cruelty to animals is not limited to living animals, but also extends to those dead, he said.