ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC permits woman to medically terminate 32-week pregnancy

Published - July 15, 2024 08:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Abnormalities in foetus pose risk of severe physical and mental handicap, says court

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Delhi High Court has permitted a 31-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy of over 32 weeks owing to the foetus’ abnormalities, which posed a “substantial risk of physical and mental handicap”.

ADVERTISEMENT

While allowing the woman’s plea seeking permission to undergo an abortion, the High Court said the continuation of the pregnancy posed a significant risk to her physical and mental health and is likely to result in the birth of a child with severe health issues.

Delhi HC allows woman to terminate 30-week pregnancy as foetus shows neurological deficits

The High Court, in its July 13 order, took note of a report by the doctors of the AIIMS, and said, “In the opinion of the court, the diagnosis in the present case clearly qualifies as substantial foetal abnormality with substantial risk of physical and mental handicap”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner, a married woman, had approached the High Court earlier this month, after her ultrasound reports revealed the abnormalities. She was examined by the AIIMS doctors, pursuant to an order of the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read | Explained | How has the Supreme Court expanded abortion rights? 

Fluid build-up in brain

As per the medical report, the foetus exhibited “bilateral severe ventriculomegaly”, a condition characterised by excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain cavities.

The High Court was informed that the extent of fluid build-up was “severe” and that another critical part of the brain had not developed normally, and should the child be born, its locomotive and intellectual capacities would be severely impaired.

Related Stories

“Moreover, given the scheme of the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act, particularly of Section 3(3), in arriving at the ultimate decision in such cases, the court must also recognise and give due weightage to the choice of the mother and her foreseeable environment, as well as the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child,” the High Court concluded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

abortion / Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US