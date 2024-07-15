Delhi HC permits woman to medically terminate 32-week pregnancy

The Delhi High Court has permitted a 31-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy of over 32 weeks owing to the foetus’ abnormalities, which posed a “substantial risk of physical and mental handicap”.

While allowing the woman’s plea seeking permission to undergo an abortion, the High Court said the continuation of the pregnancy posed a significant risk to her physical and mental health and is likely to result in the birth of a child with severe health issues.

The High Court, in its July 13 order, took note of a report by the doctors of the AIIMS, and said, “In the opinion of the court, the diagnosis in the present case clearly qualifies as substantial foetal abnormality with substantial risk of physical and mental handicap”.

The petitioner, a married woman, had approached the High Court earlier this month, after her ultrasound reports revealed the abnormalities. She was examined by the AIIMS doctors, pursuant to an order of the court.

Fluid build-up in brain

As per the medical report, the foetus exhibited “bilateral severe ventriculomegaly”, a condition characterised by excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain cavities.

The High Court was informed that the extent of fluid build-up was “severe” and that another critical part of the brain had not developed normally, and should the child be born, its locomotive and intellectual capacities would be severely impaired.

“Moreover, given the scheme of the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act, particularly of Section 3(3), in arriving at the ultimate decision in such cases, the court must also recognise and give due weightage to the choice of the mother and her foreseeable environment, as well as the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child,” the High Court concluded.