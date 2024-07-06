ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC orders woman to remove post about dead insect in Amul Ice Cream tub

Published - July 06, 2024 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Amul ice cream tubs on display.

The Delhi High Court has instructed a Noida resident, Deepa Devi, to delete her June 15 post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where she claimed to have found a dead centipede in a tub of Amul ice cream she bought.

The court’s order came after the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which owns Amul, reported that their representative met Ms. Devi and her husband. However, she refused to hand over the ice cream tub for verification.

Amul expressed its willingness to investigate the matter to verify the claim. The company stated that the accusations made by Ms. Devi are false and incorrect.

Amul emphasised that its stringent quality checks ensure no physical, bacterial, or chemical contamination in its products. They assured that every product conforms to the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). They stated, “It is absolutely impossible for any foreign substance, let alone an insect, to be present in an Amul ice cream tub packed at the facility.”

On July 4, the High Court restrained Ms. Devi and her husband from posting similar content on X or any other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, until further notice.

The court also noted that Ms. Devi and her husband were given a chance to appear in court to substantiate their claims but chose not to. The court remarked, “The non-appearance of defendant nos. 1 (Ms. Devi) and 2 (husband) evidences their unwillingness to participate in the forensic examination and verification of their claims of the dead insect made in the social media posts uploaded on June 15, 2024.”

