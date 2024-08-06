GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi HC orders water testing, seeks report on Asha Kiran shelter home deaths

Published - August 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress members protesting outside Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi’s Rohini.

Congress members protesting outside Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi’s Rohini. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a report from the Social Welfare Department and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the death of 14 inmates at the Asha Kiran shelter home, noting that all deceased suffered from tuberculosis (TB).

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked why tuberculosis cases were “rampant” in the shelter home and directed the DJB to test the quality of drinking water provided at the facility.

The Bench also asked the Social Welfare Department secretary to visit the premises on August 6. “Just too many deaths in a short span of time. It cannot be a coincidence,” the Bench remarked.

“There can’t be an outbreak of TB in a shelter home. Today, the situation needs to be salvaged. If we can save a few lives, we must do it. What needs to be done immediately is that curative measures need to be put in place first and foremost. We don’t want people to suffer in the process,” the court said, listing the matter for August 7.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Petitions on Monday stated that there is a huge staff shortfall in the Asha Kiran shelter home.

AAP MLA and panel member Kuldeep Kumar said the salaries of 33 auxiliary nurses and two medical officers working at the facility had not been paid for the past six months, and their contracts had not been renewed.

“The committee will investigate this matter by calling more officials. Services in Delhi are under L-G. Therefore, he is responsible for transferring and posting officers. He should not run away from his responsibilities,” Mr. Kumar said.

When reached for comment, Raj Niwas did not respond.

