Delhi HC orders The Wire to take down article on Chief Secretary

November 23, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed news portal The Wire to take down a “defamatory” article alleging a link between Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s son and the ongoing Bamnoli land acquisition row.

In an interim order, passed after Mr. Kumar moved the court, Justice Sachin Datta granted ad-interim injunction in favour of the Chief Secretary and directed The Wire and the concerned reporter to take down the article and related tweets. A detailed order is awaited.

On Tuesday, the court had reserved its order on the officer’s plea seeking interim relief in the defamation suit, which was filed in relation to The Wire article published on November 9.

Mr. Kumar, in his plea, sought to take down article as well as a direction to restrain the news portal and reporter from publishing any further defamatory articles against him and his family. Mr’s Kumar counsel had said that the article was “pre-planned” in order to “activate” people against him and to “please some people”.

The counsel for The Wire had said the intention behind the article, which only raised a few questions, was not to defame Kumar in any manner.