Delhi HC orders surprise checks at Tihar jail for proper food

May 12, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday formed a three-member committee to conduct surprise checks at Tihar jail here on the food being served to inmates and the level of hygiene at the prison.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh made the decision while hearing a plea of two inmates, including Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban, seeking direction to the jail superintendent to ensure proper food is served to inmates and proper canteen facilities are made available to them. The plea said the prescribed diet in terms of quantity and nourishment was not being followed in the jail and it was affecting the health of the inmates.

The High Court asked the committee to conduct at least three surprise checks at the high-security prison and submit a report to it.

The Tihar Jail counsel submitted to the court that the jail-visiting judge recently found that the rules were being followed. The court, however, said there’s no harm in conducting a surprise inspection and it may be of some good.

The High Court also asked the Tihar jail counsel to file a response to the plea in six weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.